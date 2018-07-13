Family finds PVC pipe used for gas service

A family who recently purchased a home off of Genoa Lane had a surprise when they turned on the gas.

They spent their first night in the home on Tuesday, but on Wednesday they smelled natural gas.

Southwest Gas arrived and detected higher than average levels of natural gas in the house and called East Fork firefighters at about noon Wednesday.

Two engines, a rescue and two chief officers checked out the family of five, secured the power, shut off the gas and aired out the home.

"We were able to secure the gas at the meter and the levels subsided for us," East Fork Deputy "Upon investigation we found improper piping used to distribute the gas within the structure." Fogerson confirmed a report that PVC piping had been used to supply gas to the home.

The Douglas County Building Department responded to confirm steps moving forward for the homeowner.