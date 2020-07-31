Fall still coming, but Fall Fish Festival cancelled

Taylor Creek Visitors Center is cancelling the annual Fall Fish Festival.

Kurt Hildebrand

Both the trees and the Kokanee will turn color this fall despite the coronavirus, but the annual Fall Fish Festival at Taylor Creek Visitor Center is cancelled.

The festival typically draws around 12,000 people to the south end of Lake Tahoe.

The USDA Forest Service Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit has also cancelled planned interpretive programs and visitor services at the Taylor Creek Visitor Center through the end of October, including second- and third-grade conservation education field trips.

“The safety of our visitors and employees remains our highest priority,” said Acting Forest Supervisor Danelle D. Harrison. “Increased forest visitation has tested our obligation to promote safe and responsible recreation practices, including social distancing and avoiding group gatherings.”

Other changes at the visitor center include a watershed restoration project that began on July 29 to improve access and safety of the Rainbow Trail. Over the years, flooding due to expanded beaver activity on the trail has been a concern for Taylor Creek visitors and staff.

“This trail improvement project will address those concerns,” said Public Services Staff Officer Daniel Cressy. “The project is designed to reduce impacts to the heavily visited and beloved Rainbow Trail, while protecting wildlife in the area to ensure the trail remains viable for the enjoyment of visitors in the years to come.”

Crews will reroute approximately 600 feet of the existing trail out of sensitive wetland areas and extend a section of the elevated boardwalk. Sections of the trail may temporarily close during construction, but the majority of the trail is expected to remain open, including the viewing platforms located on Taylor Creek. Visitors should observe all posted trail closure signs and should remain flexible when planning a visit.

Work on the Rainbow Trail is expected to continue through September.