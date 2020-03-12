Fake percocet pills packing fentanyl

It has come to the attention of the Sheriff’s Office that counterfeit percocet pills are being sold locally that actually contain fentanyl. percocet is a prescription medication used to control moderate to severe pain and contains acetaminophen and oxycodone. The counterfeit pills are manufactured in clandestine laboratories and look very similar to an actual percocet pill.

Fentanyl is an extremely powerful opioid analgesic that is 100 times more potent than morphine. The fentanyl is also manufactured in clandestine laboratories. Miniscule amounts of the fentanyl are then mixed with some other substance and then formed into the counterfeit Percocet pills using a tablet press.

Fentanyl is so potent that 2 milligrams is considered a lethal dose. To put that in perspective, there are 28.3 grams in an ounce, 1 milligram is 1/1000th of a gram. The scales that drug traffickers use cannot weight these minute amounts, so the drug traffickers guess how much fentanyl to add to their pills. This results in a great number of these counterfeit pills containing lethal doses of fentanyl.

The counterfeit pills are being sold on the street as legitimate percocet pills and may also be called beans, biscuits, treats, blues or thirties. These drugs are popular with young adults who may think the pills are safe because they are sold as a prescription pill.

“I urge all parents, regardless of the age of your children, to take an active roll in your child’s business,” Sheriff Dan Coverley said. “Be nosey, ask questions and know where they are and who they are with at all times. These pills will kill your child and no response from the Sheriff’s Office or Fire Department will save them, it happens too fast.”

Parents are urged to warn their teenage children about the extreme danger that these drugs pose.