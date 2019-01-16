Failure to appear leads to prison

A South Lake Tahoe man was sentenced to prison on Monday after he failed to appear for court in September.

Brett M. Bell, 30, was sentenced to 12-30 months in connection with his arrest in Stateline with a third of a gram of methamphetamine.

When Bell was stopped, he had gear taken from a firefighters' vehicle the day before his March 2018 arrest.

"He does drugs and he steals things," Prosecutor Ric Casper said.

Defense attorney Maria Pence asked that District Judge Tom Gregory place Bell on probation on condition he attend drug court.

Bell said he'd done drug court before in El Dorado County.

"I do very well with structure," he said. "I became an alcohol counselor."

Gregory said Pence's argument would have been more effective if Bell had turned up for court on Sept. 10.

He was given 71 days time served.

■ A Utah woman who was convicted of arson in 2016 was ordered to prison on Tuesday.

Mollie Adams, 30, had been working as a design consultant in Utah when she received a trip to Las Vegas.

That's where she said she used alcohol in violation of her probation.

When asked about photos on her phone from Las Vegas, she reportedly told her probation officer it was a fake backdrop.

"It was a stupid lie," she said.

District Judge Tod Young ordered her to serve out her 12-30-month prison sentence. She was given credit for 203 days time served.

■ A Gardnerville woman admitted she sold heroin in an Aug. 14 transaction in district court on Tuesday.

Lindsey A. Rix, 27, faces up to six years in prison after she entered a guilty plea to sales of a controlled substance.

In exchange for her plea, prosecutors dropped a second charge and agreed not to seek more than four years in prison.

Her attorney asked that she be released to seek an inpatient program for her addiction. District Judge Tod Young said he wasn't going to release Rix unless she actually had a program lined up.

■ A man, who served prison time in California for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, was ordered to serve out a 12-32 month sentence after admitted he violated his probation.

Jeffrey D. Steinhoefel, 30, was convicted of possession of a controlled substance in 2015.

Attorney Kris Brown argued that because of the Douglas County probation hold, Steinhoefel was ineligible for programs that would have shortened his California sentence.

District Judge Tod Young said he didn't know of anyplace where a convicted felon in possession of a weapon wasn't illegal and denied a request to count his California prison time as time served.

He was given credit for 78 days time served.

■ A Washoe County School District Jr. ROTC staff member is denying a charge of assault with a deadly weapon.

District Judge Tom Gregory set a three-day trial for Aug. 20 in the case against William Herrera, 51.

Herrera in accused of threatening security officers at the Hard Rock with a knife on Oct. 1, 2018.

Herrera was taken into custody without incident.