Ezell might reverse direction

The potential that one-way traffic on Gardnerville’s Ezell Street could be reversed after the Gardnerville Town Board agreed changing the direction made sense.

The street links Mission Street to Gilman Avenue and residents have complained that people are using the street to bypass downtown Gardnerville.

Because the town board also added Courthouse Alley, which was not agendized, they’re going to have to reagendize it and discuss it, probably at their October meeting.

Currently, Courthouse Alley is a two-way street that goes along the western flank of Heritage Park.

Town Manager Erik Nilssen said the change would make the signage more complex and will require a traffic control plan, which will require bids.

Board members also looked ahead to the day when the town offices move over to Gilman Avenue with access off Ezell, which would require changing the one-way vote.

“I’ve been looking at this pattern and it’s inconsistent,” board member Linda Slater said. “We need to make sure people are going around the park is either clockwise or counter clockwise.”

Residents raised a plan that former Town Manager Tom Dallaire had roughed out before he became Douglas County community development director.

In July Nilssen was first contacted by resident Michel Balda, who lives on Eddy Street.

Balda said he thinks people are turning from Highway 395 onto Eddy Street to bypass the light at Highway 395.

Residents Ben and Jeannelle Everhart said they were concerned over the street flow on Ezell.

“Every day we sit on our front porch on Ezell Street and witness people driving cars 30-40 mph around our corner from Eddy Street onto Ezell,” the couple wrote the town board. “We personally have been crossing the street or riding our bikes and almost run over by these folks who really don’t care about our community safety.”

Ezell is named after Gardnerville pioneer L.S. Ezell, who came across the country in a covered wagon. When Gardnerville was founded, all of the townsite east of Main Street was located on Ezell’s farm. He served as a Douglas County commissioner and was East Fork Justice of the Peace for 20 years. Ezell donated land for Gardnerville’s first Methodist Church.

It was officially named in 1959, the same year that Toler Avenue received its name.