Explorers win $500 grant from Carson Soroptimists

Douglas County Explorers received a $500 grant from Soroptimist International of Carson City April 25 at Glen Eagles Restaurant.

Deputy Teresa Duffy accepted the award on behalf of the Sheriff's Office. She and her partner, Deputy Chris Wiggins, are the two Explorer advisors to the post.

"The award was based on the involvement of females working in the Explorer's Post who are learning about responsibility, community service and high work ethics," Sheriff's spokeswoman Sgt. Bernadette Smith said. "The DCSO Explorer Post is a program sponsored by the Sheriff's Youth Services Division. The program is funded by generous donations from the public and other charitable organizations such as Soroptimist International. Soroptimist International is a global organization whose members work to improve the lives of women and girls in the community."

Explorers are open to the youth, ages 14-20 years old, who have a desire to learn about law enforcement or the military.

It provides an opportunity for young people to be involved in something positive, to receive training and experience in law enforcement, and to learn the value of service to their community. It also allows those involved to get an inside look on how a sheriff's department functions. Explorers participate in community events, train for competitions, and maintain physical fitness. Many former explorers go on to join the military, or become law enforcement officers.

"I am extremely honored to be associated with the DCSO Explorers, and I am grateful that Soroptimist International awarded our Explorers this grant," Duffy said. "The youth that are in our Post work diligently, and when they leave Explorers I see responsible, hardworking and patriotic young people. Thank you for this grant award, it means so much to all of us."

For more information about joining the DCSO Explorer's, contact Deputies Duffy or Wiggins at (775) 782-9941.