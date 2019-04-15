Explorers take second in Central Valley competition

Douglas County Sheriff's Explorers won second place overall April 4 at the 2019 Central Valley Law Enforcement Explorer Competition.

Fourteen members of Post No. 2105 traveled to Visalia, Calif., for the competition.

On April 5, the Explorers competed in the physical components of the competition. They had to run in a 4 x 100 relay race, an obstacle course and a five-person tug a war. On April 6, the team competed in the law enforcement based scenarios; such as felony car stop, building search, officer down, and crime scene investigation to mention few.

The explorers were competing against 10 other California Central Valley Explorer Posts.

The young men and women who are members of the Explorer Post have been training for the past several months.

Explorer advisors Deputy Teresa Duffy and Deputy Chris Wiggins have been working hard along with a lot of help from other sheriff's office and community members. who volunteered their time to help train these explorers.

"It takes the dedication of these young men and women who have an interest in law enforcement/military to accomplish this success," Duffy said. "They train hard on top of their schooling, work obligations and other extra-curricular activities to be part of this Explorer Post. All these explorers come from different backgrounds and bring different talents to the table and we try and build upon those strengths to develop them further. These explorers are our future and they are learning valuable skills and we do everything in our power to support that journey to make them successful in the future."

If you know someone between the ages of 14-20 years of age who might be interested in joining the post, or you would like to make a donation to the Explorer Post, contact Deputy Teresa Duffy at 775-783-6441.