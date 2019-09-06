Explorers attend national leadership academy

In June, Douglas County Sheriff’s Explorers Sgt. Caitlin McLaughlin and Sgt. Charity Rosier attended the U.S. Army Military Police Exploring Leadership Academy in Fort Leonard Wood, Mo.

Only 30 men and women from around the country are selected to participate in this competitive experience at the National Law Enforcement Exploring Leadership Academy hosted by the U.S. Army Military Police.

On a daily basis, the women woke up to the sound of revelry playing at 4:30 a.m.; simulating a real military academy experience. The Academy featured programs and workshops on the dynamics of leadership, physical training, scenario-based training, obstacle and agility course work, defensive tactics, teambuilding exercises, and law enforcement practices.

Additionally, the DCSO and the Explorer POST #2105 recognized McLaughlin for earning the “Top Cop” award at the week-long academy. The Top Cop honor is the top award presented at the academy and honors achievements in the classroom, physical fitness, simulation training, and overall performance throughout the academy.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Explorer Post #2105 is led by Deputy Teresa Duffy. Questions about the POST or if you are interested in joining and are between the ages of 14-21, contact Duffy at 775-783-6441.