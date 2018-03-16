Douglas Tahoe schools closed, Valley schools on two-hour delay

Genoa, Nev. — Carson Valley schools are on a two-hour delay this morning, while those at Lake Tahoe are closed, Douglas County School Superintendent Teri White said.

“Weather-related tardies will be excused,” she said.

Classes at the University of Nevada, Reno, will be on a two-hour weather delay.

Road controls are in effect on Highway 395 from Indian Hills south to the Nevada state line this morning after steady snow fell through the night.

More than 8 inches of snow fell north of Genoa overnight, with a Johnson Lane resident reporting more of a dusting further east in Carson Valley.

A traffic camera at Airport Road and Highway 395 shows the intersection is wet, though snow if falling steadily. The same is true of the camera located in downtown Gardnerville.

Recommended Stories For You

Chains or snow tires are being required over Kingsbury Grade and on Highway 50 from Carson City to South Lake Tahoe.

Highway 88 is closed this morning for avalanche control.

The Sierra Avalanche Center is reporting very dangerous avalanche conditions in the backcountry due to heavy snow and high wind.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is reporting three motorist assists and a property damage collision on Highway 395 and a motorist assist on Interstate 80 between 2:30 and 4:50 a.m. Commuters to Reno should expect to run into delays this morning.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Douglas County through 11 p.m. today and in the Sierra through 5 a.m. Saturday, with heavy snow expected, according to the National Weather Service.

Snow in the Valleys could reach 2-6 inches, with 5-12 inches possible above 5,000 feet.

Forecasters warned motorists to watch out for reduced visibility.