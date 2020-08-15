Expect roadwork on Highway 395 on Tuesday

Road maintenance crews will be laying down some new stripes on Highway 395 south of Gardnerville on Tuesday morning.

The Nevada Department of Transportation said motorists should expect reduced speed limits and travel delays 8 a.m. to noon from the California state line north through the Pine Nuts.

The road work schedule is subject to change based on weather or other factors.

Motorists are advised to plan for minor travel delays and are reminded to drive safely and slowly through the work zone; following an appropriate distance behind striping equipment.

On Wednesday NDOT road maintenance crews restriped faded roadway striping on U.S. 395 between Riverview Drive and Leviathan Mine Road.

The southbound slow lane of Highway 395 in Gardnerville is being blocked 4 a.m. to noon weekdays between Mill and High School streets to install drainage pipe and new crosswalk signs.

Additional southbound Highway 395 lane closures and shifts will take place through August 31 for the roadway safety, accessibility and drainage improvements.

Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said the state and the Town of Gardnerville are collaborating to further reduce the impact of project-related lane closures over future weeks.