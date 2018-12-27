Expect lane closures on Kingsbury through January

Drivers can expect periodic single lane closures on Kingsbury Grade as the Nevada Department of Transportation cleans highway storm drains.

Through Jan. 31, intermittent single lane closures, with traffic flagger alternating directions of traffic, will be in place between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. weekdays as highway storm drains are cleared.

The lane closures will take place on small sections of the roadway as individual storm drains are cleaned between the highway summit and approximately eight miles east toward the Carson Valley. Motorists should expect minimal traffic delays. The lane closures are anticipated to complete by Jan. 31, but may extend into late winter due to weather.

The routine storm drain cleaning is part of continuing maintenance and improvements to enhance roadway drainage on Kingsbury Grade. Over the past two years, the state also installed approximately 1,500 linear feet of new storm drain pipe and reinforced roughly 14,000 linear feet of eroding roadway drainage pipe on Kingsbury Grade, as well as replaced certain roadway drainage inlets.

State highway information is available nevadadot.com or by calling (775) 888-7000.