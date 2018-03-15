Ex-felon arrested in domestic battery

A 34-year-old Gardnerville man facing a felony drug charge was arrested Monday afternoon for failing to register as an ex-felony and domestic battery.

Deputies responded to the Sierra Motel after someone called 911 and hung up. A woman told them Nicholas Bornt locked her in the room and pushed her to keep her from leaving.

They took Bornt into custody for the second time this year.

Bornt appeared in East Fork Justice Court on those charges and others stemming from a Jan. 28 arrest for a traffic violation.

During a search of the vehicle deputies allegedly found metamphetamine.

In 2015, Bornt was sentenced to 2-5 years in prison for sale of methamphetamine. His last parole hearing was in November 2016.

■ A Reno woman faces a felony marijuana possession charge after the vehicle she was in was pulled over on Tuesday afternoon.

Marialea M. Pottinger-Moore, 31, was also booked on a charge of possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription.

The stop occurred around 2:30 a.m. at Highway 395 and Oxoby.

According to court documents, a deputy spotted a black Mercedes with dark tinted windows pull into the parking lot of Sharkey's.

The deputy watched as the driver of the Mercedes parked for five minutes, and then pulled back out onto Highway 395 and turned on Gilman. The driver made a U-turn and then across 395 before turning back and onto the highway and sped up.

At that point the deputy initiated a traffic stop.

The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody on several traffic offenses, including speeding, failure to signal, unsafe stopping, driving on a suspended license and a tinted window violation.

Pottinger-Moore allegedly had more than an ounce of marijuana and prescription medications in her possession.

■Two people were taken into custody Tuesday morning on felony drug charges after deputies responded to a trespassing call.

When they arrived, they checked through a window and found two people lying on the bed.

Dakota Stone, 27, and Cheyenne Shamblin, 22, were taken into custody. According to court documents, deputies found methamphetamine, a hypodermic and the prescription sleep medications zolpidem tartrate.

■ A South Lake Tahoe woman was booked on Monday afternoon on felony charges of theft and unlawful use of a computer.

Amber Dobson, 31, was arrested at the request of the Nevada Gaming Control Board.