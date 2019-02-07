Everything is awesome at library

The Douglas County Public Library recently announced the winning entries from their Winter LEGO Building Challenge.

Entry categories were divided into age groups and included a division for group/family builds and creations from builders aged 13 and older. Participants were asked to assemble an original construction that aligned with this year's "Many Galaxies" theme. First- and second-place winners each received a LEGO building kit.

The list of winners is:

Ages 2-3

1st place-Lochlan Tuohy

2nd Place-William Kaftan

Ages 4-5

1st place – Reagan Gustafson

2nd place – Colvin McReavy

Ages 6-7

1st place – Nolan Tuohy

2nd place – Ian Steinkraus

Ages 8-9

1st place – Iona Tuohy

2nd place – Molly Tobin

Ages 10 – 12

1st place – Jimmie Grant

2nd place – Reese Christensen

13 and up or Family Build

1st place – Christensen Family

2nd place – Elijah Weller

Congratulations to all the LEGO architects for their winning designs.

Raptor attack in the Ranchos

On Sunday, I took advantage of a break in the storm to take a quick walk outside with my dog.

Turning a corner toward home, I heard what sounded like a remote-controlled car, or possibly an airborne r/c drone, whining intermittently at a high pitch.

The noise got louder as I made my way up the sidewalk. My dog, also curious, walked alongside hesitantly with his head cocked at an angle.

I started to think the noise might be some sort of industrial-type drill, and then, with alarm as the sound became more insistent, that maybe it was someone in distress. My heart thrummed as I searched for the source of this mysterious screeching.

I paused next to a large pine tree in a neighbor's front yard and heard a rustling, then looked up to see a bird's large wing extended through the boughs. Puzzled and wondering if the bird was somehow stuck, I moved closer to try and get a better look.

Out from the tree flew a huge red-tailed hawk.

With a rush of wings it dipped toward the road, then swept upward to land on a rooftop across the street, settling its feathers and seeming to glare down at me with indignation.

The sight and proximity of this magnificent raptor rendered me speechless, and it took me second to realize the shrieking hadn't stopped. I turned back toward the tree; the outstretched bird wing was still visible through the branches.

At this point, my neighbor came out and I filled him in on what I'd seen so far. He stepped around to a different side of the pine and discovered another hawk, this one locked together in battle with an owl among the tangle of tree limbs.

More people came outside to see about the commotion, and our presence was enough to scare away the second hawk.

A barn owl, brilliantly disguised and nearly indistinguishable from the tree trunk, wobbled back and forth on an inner branch as it worked to collect itself after the ambush.

I marveled at this relatively small owl's ability to fend off not one, but two formidable predators.

Apparently it has been living in the tree for at least the last couple of years, but I wonder if it will continue to roost there given that one of an owl's best defense mechanisms is the ability to remain undetected.

It's clear that the hawks are keenly aware of this owl's home base due to their reluctance to leave the area following the disruption of their attack.

Although they did eventually fly away, it seems likely the hawks will return.

I, however, am rooting for the owl and hope they find their next meal elsewhere.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.