Every day should be celebrated as Easter

It would be more Biblical to celebrate Easter every day rather than on just one Sunday a year because there is no record of first century Christians celebrating Easter at all. The date of Easter Sunday changes every year because it is based by calculating the first full moon after the Spring season officially begins

The fact is well known that the first Christians gathered every day of the week to worship, and celebrate the Eucharist for we read in Acts 2:46-47 – “Continuing daily with one accord in the temple, and breaking bread from house to house, they ate their food with gladness and simplicity of heart, praising God and having favor with all the people. And the Lord added to the church daily those who were being saved.”

Not only did the first Christians assemble every day for worship and prayer but they also met in the temple on the Sabbath (Saturday) until serious persecution by the Pharisees begun. Gradually, daily services were apparently reduced to several days of the week. However, it appears from early church history recorded in the book of Acts, that it was quite natural that believers came together on Sunday because it was the day the miracle of Christs’ resurrection occurred. Thus the first day of the week was called, “The Lord’s Day”

But to the point of my thoughts today is the sad and unnecessary disagreement among some Christians who feel strongly that Saturday (the Jewish Sabbath) is the more correct day for worship and others who maintain that Sunday is the correct day to worship. Christian doctrine and teaching regarding Mosaic law and Christian doctrine is especially articulated by the great apostle Paul who wrote a third of the New Testament. His thoughts on these issues are scattered throughout his epistles but especially in the Epistle to the Romans, Ephesians, and Colossians.

For instance, notice the unambiguous and authoritative doctrinal points Paul makes from these Epistles. Rom 14:5-6 “One person esteems one day above another; another esteems every day alike. Let each be fully convinced in his own mind.” Ephesians 2:8-10, “For by grace you have been saved through faith, and that not of yourselves; it is the gift of God, not of works, lest anyone should boast. For we are His workmanship, created in Christ Jesus for good works, which God prepared before hand that we should walk in them”. Col 2:16-17 “So let no one judge you in food or in drink, or regarding a festival or a new moon or sabbaths, which are a shadow of things to come, but the substance is of Christ”.

I agree with many Biblical scholars who conclude from these verses that it is not a matter of which day we worship nor even on the traditions and rituals used in worship. The major issue is the understanding that it is not what we do that determines our relationship of communion with God, but what Jesus has done by His sacrifice on the cross. Furthermore, the resurrection of Christ is conclusive evidence of the Fathers acceptance of Christ’s atonement on our behalf.

Pastor Gene Holman of Living Word Fellowship in Gardnerville is a member of Carson Valley Ministers’ Association