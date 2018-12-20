ESL advocate returns from CNN Hero awards

Returning home from New York City, Carson City resident Florence G. Phillips said she was ready to continue her mission helping people in western Nevada learn to speak and read English.

Named one of the Top 10 CNN Heroes, Phillips has helped 5,000 men and women learn English and more than 345 become citizens.

"I have just returned from New York City as one of the Top 10 CNN Hero Awards Ceremony and I thank each and every one of you for your support of the program, especially during these last few weeks of voting," Phillips said. "I can't tell you how much your support means."

Phillips, 88, is the founder and executive director English as a Second Language In-Home Program of Northern Nevada.

A true hero is the parent or grandparent who left their homeland to give their children a future here in the United States.

In addition to free language tutoring services, the ESL In-Home Program provides workplace communication, computer literacy, GED preparation, and citizenship study regardless of sex, age, race, religion or national or ethnic origin, or physical disabilities.

To find out more about the program, visit http://www.eslinhome.org