Entrepreneurs venture ideas to ‘Shark Tank’

Social media marketing, a franchise pizza parlor and a charter fishing expedition were some of the ideas dangled in front of local business leaders Monday by Douglas High School students in Jill Alley's principles of business and marketing class.

The students were participating in their version of the ABC television show "Shark Tank."

"Shark Tank" is a reality show featuring entrepreneurs who try to convince multi-millionaire and billionaire tycoons — the sharks — to invest in their businesses, according to abc.go.com.

This is the second year Alley's business class has participated in the contest.

"They enjoy it and put a lot of work into it," said Alley.

During the television themed contest students created a business plan and presented their ideas to a panel of judges.

The judges listened to the students describe their trade, business plan and expected risks, then provided suggestions and critiques to improve the ideas.

The students were evaluated on their description of the business, marketing aspects, operations and management plans, financial plans, anticipated risks, long-term goals and delivery.

"It's not like you can just jump in and put something together a lot of work goes into it," said freshman Josh Whorff. "Having the experience of making something that is yours and that you are passionate about and having the opportunity to put yourself out there is amazing."

Whorff took honorable mention during the contest for his business "Trail Solutions" an automobile company that revamps vans for recreational use.

Judges were Tim Cleveland from Edward Jones, Kathy Halbarder of Join Inc., Ursala Prebezac from City National Bank and Justin Zane from Clearplan.

Alley said City National Bank and an anonymous donor provided $500 in scholarship money to each class to be split among the winners.

Juniors Lucas Abreu and McKenzie Miller took third place with their franchise business "Pizza My Heart" and received $15 each.

Second place and a $50 check went to sophomore Randolph Rego for his business "Rego Media," a media advertising service.

Dalton Funk took first place and $100 for his fishing expedition business, "Funky Fishing Charter."

Funk said he participated in the Shark Tank last year, but didn't place.

"It was more of a touch up project for me, I took what I learned last year and made changes to make a better business plan," he said.

Fishing is a passion for Funk and the business is something he wants to pursue.

"My dad always told me, if you do something you love and make money doing it then you have succeeded in life," said Funk.

That is the message and encouragement behind Alley's class and the contest.

"We want to get students interested and put their passions into action," said Alley.