Emergency relief offered for cultural organizations

Nevada Humanities has launched Nevada Humanities CARES: Emergency Relief Grants for Nevada Cultural Organizations to provide rapid-response, short-term operating support for Nevada nonprofit humanities and cultural organizations facing financial hardship and duress resulting from the COVID-19 health emergency. This Nevada Humanities CARES grant program is intended to support general operating costs during these unprecedented times, not specific programs or projects.

The application portal opened Wednesday, and closes on June 15 Awards will be announced in mid-July. All guidelines, FAQs, and information on how to apply for a Nevada Humanities CARES grant can be found on our website at nevadahumanities.org/cares-grants.

Nevada Humanities CARES emergency relief grants seek to provide relief to humanities organizations that have experienced loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Eligible applicant organizations must have an organizational mission that is humanities focused or demonstrate a commitment to humanities programming and offer humanities-based programs that are accessible to the public.