Emergency officials, businesses urge New Year’s celebrants to call for a ride

Law enforcement officers in Douglas County will be hoping for the best but planning for the worst this three-day New Year’s weekend.

The holiday typically draws thousands of people to the corridor to ring in the New Year, though in recent years a significant part of the crowd has been drawn into South Lake Tahoe for the SnowGlobe concerts.

However, Undersheriff Ron Elges said the sheriff’s office is anticipating a crowd on Friday despite the cancellation of planned events.

The county will be drawing on surrounding agencies including the Nevada Highway Patrol, South Lake Tahoe police, El Dorado County Sheriff’s deputies and the California Highway Patrol to establish a large and visible presence.

“The goal of the Sheriff’s Office is to protect life and property while at the same time allowing celebrants to enthusiastically ring in the New Year,” Elges said.

However, acts of excessive rowdiness, fighting, throwing projectiles, vandalism, theft, narcotic violations, severe public drunkenness, possession of or discharge of fireworks, minors consuming or possessing alcohol, or any other disruptive act.

As part of establishing a safe environment, metal and glass containers are prohibited in Stateline into Friday morning in order to prevent them from becoming missiles.

Alcohol and other liquids sold by the clubs will be in plastic or paper cups.

Curfew on New Year’s Eve is midnight Thursday and parents are asked to keep track of their children. Anyone under the age of 18 is subject to being cited for being out after midnight.

Those under the age of 21 who are caught drinking or using marijuana could be subject to arrest.

“The casino core is not intended for participation by minors,” Elges said.

Law enforcement and Stateline casinos and businesses are encouraging people to call for a ride should they be impaired.

“We are open and we are ready for the holiday season and this type of proactive anti-DUI program only enforces the importance and connection between us and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office,” Hard Rock Casino Marketing Vice President Eric Barbaro said.

Safe alternatives to driving impaired include designating a sober driver, taking a cab or using a ride-share app, stay the night if you are somewhere safe, and if you see a drunk driver call 9-1-1.

“Remember, you can celebrate the holiday, but one poor decision to drink and drive could bring a devastating start to the new year you can’t take back,” Elges said. “Call for a ride so you and others stay alive.”