Ellisons celebrate 60th anniversary

Marion and Bob Ellison celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

The couple were married in Mexico a few months after Bob left the Marine Corps.

A half a century ago Bob took a job teaching elementary school at Zephyr Cove and the couple settled into one of the pioneer homes of Johnson Lane.

Those roots have grown deep as they raised their five children and helped some others out along the way. Marion spent a decade placing foreign exchange students in homes around northern Nevada, which meant there was also one or more in their home each year.

Another decade's vacations were spent with Marion at their church's girl's camp and Bob at scout camp. Both have been honored with the highest award the Nevada Area Council gives to its volunteers – the Silver Beaver. They both have enjoyed writing. Marion was publishing poetry, biographies and articles at the time of their marriage. At this point in life, their combined credits include five books, four more in which they are contributing authors and more than 100 pamphlets, magazine and newspaper articles, many of which were for The Record-Courier.

The octogenarians spent Tuesday quietly rusticating and contemplating the joys of family. Their five sons and daughters have provided them with 19 grandchildren, who in turn have also provided 19 great-grandchildren — to this date. The early evening was spent riding in their refurbished 1958 MGA — the same one they honeymooned in.