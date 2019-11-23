Elks Ruler visits Gardnerville

Grand Exalted Ruler Robert L Duitsman and First Lady Beth attended the Nevada State Elks Association 97th annual Midterm Meeting at Tahoe-Douglas Lodge in Gardnerville through Sunday. President Duitsman was elected at the Grand Lodge Convention in St. Louis Missouri in July 2019.

The NSEA’s annual meeting gives Elks Lodges throughout Nevada the opportunity to share and distribute information to all on the good news and work of the Order in their individual communities. The meeting convenes on Thursday November 21 with a welcome dinner for members. Friday’s session consisted of NSEA State Officers holding meetings throughout the day. An evening dinner, featuring a patriotic theme honoring NSEA State President, Al Bye and First Lady Sabina will be held at the Lodge. Members will gather today for their business meeting before, breaking for their State Major Project luncheon. The evening will be dedicated to honor GER Duitsman and First Lady Beth with a formal banquet. The session will end Sunday morning with a breakfast.

Attending the session are members from Reno, Great Basic, Hawthorne, Carson City, Fallon, Tonopah, Las Vegas, Ely, Boulder City, North Las Vegas, Pahrump, Henderson/Green Valley and Mesquite.