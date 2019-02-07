Elks Provide Winter Clothes and Books for CC Meneley Students

On Dec. 18-19, the Tahoe Douglas Elks Lodge provided winter clothes for 31 students at CC Meneley Elementary school in the Gardnerville Ranchos. The clothes provided included a heavy winter coat, hat, gloves and sweatshirt. The sweatshirts were hooded with the CC Meneley logo which are produced by the print shop at Douglas High school.

In addition 20 students were provided three each special reading books. The books were purchased at the school book fair and were selected by the school reading instructor and home room teachers. Two of the students are shown in the photo.

A special Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation in Chicago funded the purchase of the items. The Elks lodge on Kimmerling in the Gardnerville Ranchos strives to be a "Beacon in the Community" by providing many charitable activities in Douglas County and South Lake Tahoe.