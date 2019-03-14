Elks make a donation

Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge #2670 recently donated numerous items to CC Meneley Elementary School that were on the school's needed list. About 225 items donated included shoes, pants, shirts, boxes of regular and colored pencils, binder paper, crayons, activity books and reading, math and spelling learning books. These items completed the Elks National Foundation yearly Beacon Grant to CC Meneley that also previously included donated winter clothes and special reading paperback books. Shown in the photo receiving shoes is Beck Rugger, principal, and Tom Zogorski, Elks PER and Beacon Grant chairman.