Elks, Lions observe Flag Day

American flags festooned Minden and Gardnerville and were given a special ceremony on Friday.

Carson Valley Lions were up early on Flag Day installing American flags at businesses in Minden and Gardnerville who subscribe to the Lions Club flag program.

The Lions also put up flags for other holidays including the Fourth of July.

Tahoe-Douglas Elks conducted their annual Flag Day ceremony at the Lodge in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The event included a display and explanation of the flags that have represented the United States throughout its history.

The Second Continental Congress adopted the first American flag on July 14, 1777, and President Woodrow Wilson declared June 14 to be Flag Day in 1916.

Congress established June 14 as a national day of observance in 1949.