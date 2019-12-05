Elks host holiday bingo and dinner

The Tahoe-Douglas Elks Lodge No. 2670 hosts their annual holiday bingo and dinner on Friday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

This year’s dinner features sandwiches (tri-tip or pulled pork), macaroni salad, fresh cooked french fries and dessert.

Tickets are available at the door; cost is $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 9 and under. The event opens at 4:45 p.m. for no-host cocktails with mealtime following from 5-7 p.m.

Diners are invited to bundle up and head outside at 6 p.m. to welcome Santa and watch him light the Minden gazebo. Family Bingo gets underway back inside the CVIC Hall at 7 p.m. following Santa’s visit.

Bingo cards are three for $1. Adult winners will be awarded either a gift certificate redeemable at Gardnerville’s Mountain View Tree Farm or a holiday ham. Children are welcome to play and winners will get to choose from a group of toys and games selected especially for them. Prizes are provided through the generosity of Mountain View Tree Farm and personal donations from Elks members.

Proceeds from the event help the Elks prepare and deliver holiday food baskets for seniors in Douglas County.

Parking is limited at so plan accordingly. The CVIC Hall is located at 1604 Esmeralda Ave., in Minden.

For information about the Elks’ dinner and holiday bingo, contact event coordinator Mary Retterer at 775-392-2249.

Christmas dinner grocery giveaway

On Dec. 14 at 11 a.m., the Northern Nevada Dream Center hosts its second annual Dream Christmas grocery giveaway at Wink’s Silver Strike Lanes, 1281 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos. The mobile food truck will be stocked with free holiday groceries and goodies including holiday hams and fresh produce.

Gardnerville resident and NNDC board member Jess Grant said the event is set up like a farmer’s market and is first come-first served. Last year’s giveaway had a great turnout, and people were lined up early to receive a grocery bag.

Each bag provides a Christmas dinner for four people, and Grant said this year’s goal is to distribute enough to feed 400 people in the community. Clothing and coat items will also be available and there will be games for the kids.

“We try to make it a fun event (built around) whatever people might need,” said Grant, “but our main goal is to make sure everyone has a Christmas dinner.”

Grant said that in Nevada, 1 in 5 children and 1 in 8 adults go without food, and NNDC is “working to bridge the gap in meeting those needs.” The NNDC mobile food truck enables them to bring their services directly to people.

Located in north Carson City and founded in 2010, NNDC’s mission is “to bring hope, relief, and God’s love to individuals and families in our local communities by providing support and services that address homelessness, hunger, and poverty.” For information, log on to nndreamcenter.org or call 775-443-4090 and leave a message. As a volunteer-run organization, NNDC is staffed part time, and voice messages will be promptly returned.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.