Elks honor Vietnam veterans with steak dinner

More than 150 veterans and their guests had a steak dinner on Saturday courtesy of the Tahoe-Douglas Elks.

The Elks honored veterans from World War II to the present at their dinner, held at the lodge.

“Special recognition went to those who served in Vietnam with the theme Welcome Home,” organizers said. “Best of all, speeches were kept to a minimum.”

Veterans’s meals were free, provided by proceeds from various events and programs.

Entertainment was provided by Regency Springs and each veteran received a commemorative glass.