Elks help seniors and students

Tahoe-Douglas Elks assembled and delivered food, toiletries, blankets, homemade booties, homemade goodies, playing cards and calendars to 16 seniors in Douglas County and five seniors in South Lake Tahoe for their annual Senior Baskets on Dec. 14.

They thanked all Elks for donations of food, funds and nonperishable items to the Food Pantry;

“We also thank Raley’s, John Scott State Farm Insurance, Dream Center, Carson Valley Quilt Guild, Pat Hamilton, Gloria Darrington and Carson Valley Inn,” organizers said.

It was the second day in a row for the Elks’ good works.

On Dec. 13 the Elks Lodge provided winter clothes for 23 students at Meneley Elementary school in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

The clothes provided included a heavy winter coat, hat, gloves and sweatshirt. The sweatshirts were hooded with the Meneley logo and are very popular on Spirit Day Friday’s and were produced by the print shop at Douglas High school.

In addition on Nov. 24, 27 students were provided three books purchased at the school book fair and selected by the school reading instructor and home room teacher. The books are for home reading use.

A special Beacon Grant from the Elks National Foundation in Chicago funded the purchase of the items. The Elks lodge on Kimmerling in the Gardnerville Ranchos strives to be a “Beacon in the Community” by providing many charitable activities in Douglas County and South Lake Tahoe.