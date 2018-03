Tahoe/Douglas Elks No. 2670 hosted an Open House at the Lodge on Feb. 10 to celebrate The 150th Anniversary of Elks.

During the afternoon the following groups were presented with checks funded by the Elks 150th Grant Program.

Kids Fishing Derby $200

Carson Valley Boys & Girls Club $500

Douglas High School Life Skills Class $500

Douglas High School JROTC $770

Kids & Horses $400