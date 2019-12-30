Election season starts next week

While it might seem like election season has been going on for months, it technically starts on Monday, which is the last day candidates for partisan office can change party.

That affects Democrats and Republicans planning to run for partisan office in 2020.

Independent candidates for partisan offices may start submitting petitions for candidacy starting Thursday.

Three county commissioner seats are the only local partisan offices on the ballot in 2020.

Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner and north county resident Walt Nowosad, along with County Commissioner Dave Nelson have announced they’re seeking commission seats. Sitting commissioners Barry Penzel and Larry Walsh are also up for election, but neither man has officially announced his intentions.

Filing for nonjudicial office isn’t until March 2-13.

The state offices of senator and assemblyman are both on the ballot this year, too. Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, will be term-limited out this year. Members of the assembly only serve two-year terms, so Jim Wheeler, R-Gardnerville, is up for election.

Because of Douglas County’s significant Republican majority, these races are generally decided in the June primary, even if an independent or Democrat files.

As of the end of October, there were 40,009 registered voters in Douglas County, with 21,253 Republicans and 9,052 Democrats. Nonpartisans make up 7,058 of the voters in the county and there are 1,976 Independent Americans.

Nevada has a closed primary so Democrats and Republicans may only vote for candidates of their own party and nonpartisan offices

The first filing period is Jan. 6-17 for judges. Both district judges Tod Young and Tom Gregory seats on the bench are up for election this year.

Nevada Republicans have opted out of the caucus process this year, betting “all in” on President Trump to win. Precinct meetings are scheduled for Feb. 6, to chose delegates to the county and state conventions.

Democrats will have an opportunity to weigh in on their party’s nominee at the first in the West caucus on Feb. 22. Early caucus voting is Feb. 15-18.

That will be the only time a presidential hopeful appears on a ballot until the General Election in November.

Democrats will also be selecting delegates to the county and state conventions at their precinct meetings in February.