Election filing wraps up Friday

Friday is the final day of filing for the 2020 election season.

As of Tuesday night, there is a race to fill the Area 1 School Board seat being vacated by Karen Chessell, who is term-limited.

North Valley resident Yvonne Wagstaff filed against Tony Magnotta for School Board Area 1.

There is also a race for School Board Area 3 trustee Keith Byer’s seat between Zephyr Cove residents Larry Sidney and Doug Englekirk.

School board trustees Linda Gilkerson and Carey Kangas filed to retain their seats on the board. School board is a nonpartisan position.

A Libertarian became the third candidate to file for the Douglas County commissioner District 3 seat held by Larry Walsh.

Ruhenstroth resident Charles Holt will vie with whomever wins the Republican primary between Mark Gardner and Walsh.

Down-ballot, there are a score of improvement district boards with seats up for election. Candidates must live within the boundaries of an improvement district in order to seek a board seat.

Most popular is the Skyland General Improvement District at Lake Tahoe where eight candidates have filed for five open seats.

District Vice President Kevin Lavo filed to retain his seat, as did Treasurer John Peel. They are being challenged by Jeffrey Wright, Dennis Berry, Jonathan Herwig, Dana Englekirk, Mark Koffman and Richard Nice. All are residents of Zephyr Cove.

Coming in a close second is the Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District, where seven residents have applied for three seats.

That list includes George Barber, Gerald Clark, Sharon Ferris, Amber Carrillo, Dave Akola, Duane Collins and Mickie Hempler.

Five candidates have filed for two seats on the Indian Hills General Improvement District, including Dale Dunham, Anthony Rivano, Russ Siegman, Gennady Stolyarov II and Teri Gray.

There are three candidates seeking two seats on the board governing Douglas County’s single largest community.

James McKalip, Darby Baligad and Robert McDowell have filed for Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District Board.

As of Tuesday night, no one has filed for Elk Point Sanitation Lakeridge, Oliver Park, Sierra Estates or Zephyr Knolls general improvement districts where there are five two-year terms open.

Genoa resident Gordon Pasley became only the second person in two years to file for a seat on the town board.

Gardnerville Town Board members Lloyd Higuera and Mary Wenner filed to retain their seats, as did Minden Town Board member Susie Jackson. Also filing for Minden Town Board was former Douglas County Commissioner Steve Thaler, who previously served on the board.