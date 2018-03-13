Election filing period enters second and final week

The second week of election filing started on a quiet note with only five candidates signing up on Monday.

A second candidate filed for Minden Town Board on Monday, Richard Koontz Sr. There are three seats open on the board and so far only two candidates have filed.

Cave Rock General Improvement District picked up a third candidate when Zephyr Cove resident Michael Rooney filed. There are three seats available on the board, which gives it a full slate.

Zephyr Cove resident Andrew Huckbody became the first person to file for Lakeridge General Improvement District. There are two other seats still without candidates for the district.

Logan Creek now has two people running for the three opens seats there with the filing of Glenbrook resident Carly Holcomb.

John Christopher Abrams filed for Zephyr Cove General Improvement District, providing a full slate of board members for that district.

Recommended Stories For You

On Monday, there were still several Lake Tahoe districts no one has filed for, including Zephyr Heights, Zephyr Knolls, Skyland, Sierra Estates, Oliver Park and Elk Point.

The entire boards of the Elk Point, Oliver Park, Sierra Estates and Zephyr Knolls are turning over.

Douglas County is home to 20 separate taxing districts with their own elected boards.

Filing continues through 5 p.m. Friday.