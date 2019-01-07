Elected officials take oath

Emphasizing that the people who were taking the oath of office on Monday were public servants, District Judge Tod Young swore in three waves of elected and appointed officials.

About 50 representatives of various boards at levels ranging from County Commissioner to Minden Town Board participated in the event, which had officials and their families waiting in the halls for their turn.

Douglas County is home to more than 20 elected improvement districts and boards.

Also sworn in on Monday were newly elected Sheriff Dan Coverley, Assessor Trent Tholen and county commissioners John Engels and Wes Rice.

A full list of those sworn in on Monday will appear in Thursday's edition.