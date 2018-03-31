Egg hunt teaches children story of Easter

Carson Valley Swim Center is hosting an Easter egg hunt 10:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. The center is located at 1600 Highway 88, Minden

1862 David Walley’s Hot Spring Resort hosts Easter Egg Hunt 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday at the resort, 2001 Foothills Road, Genoa. Two age groups: 6 and under, 7- 12 year old. Meet the Easter Bunn./ Grand prize per age group for finding special eggs. Free. Information, 783-0788 or connect on Facebook.

Carson Valley Active 20 30 Club hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt 1 p.m. Sunday at Lampe Park, Gardnerville. Three age groups; infant-3 years old, 4-7 and 8-11. Hunt starts at 1 p.m. so arrive early. Easter Bunny on hand. Baskets for two golden-eggs per age group. Information, Robbie, 209-256-1290.

One…two…three… Go! Dozens of children scattered in all directions in search of the colorful surprises left by the Easter Bunny at Trinity Lutheran Preschool Friday morning.

The preschool's supervisor and Raccoon teacher Jacqueline Bertucci said the Easter egg hunt was the highlight after a week of learning the meaning of Easter.

For one activity the children made plastic eggs with chicks inside to represent Jesus' resurrection and new life.

"We also had a chapel lesson explaining that Jesus died for our sins and that Easter is about him rising again. We talked about the tomb and everything in that story with activities to help them understand," said Bertucci.

When asked, children from Julie Tingley's Penguin class agreed that Easter was about God and his son Jesus,

"It's about having fun and not fighting," said 5-year-old Miranda Summers.

It was evident they had an understanding of the holiday, but it was still clear that their favorite part was finding the eggs.

Five-year-old Henry Hamann had found 12 eggs during the hunt and was looking forward to spending the weekend with family, going to a special church service and more egg hunts.

Ellie Jones, 4, was looking forward to opening her favorite find-a pink and purple egg with a butterfly on it and Jaxson Harrington, 5, was looking forward to his favorite colored eggs-blue and orange.