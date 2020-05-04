Edgewood opens with local discounts, new protocols during virus threat

Edgewood Tahoe golf course opened to the public on Monday and it will be a far different experience for golfers.

There will be no sound of the ball sinking into the cup, flagsticks will be a permanent feature and only one person in a cart are just some of the new procedures Edgewood has put in place to abide by social distancing guidelines and to keep people safe during the coronavirus threat.

Edgewood is accepting tee time reservations starting Monday. The first four days the course is open will feature discounted prices for local and regional residents.

Residents from all Lake Tahoe communities and Reno, Sparks, Carson City and Carson Valley, can take advantage of a special rate through Thursday, May 7, of $80 with a cart or $60 to walk. The prices for those same residents will be $300 for twosomes and $600 for foursomes starting Friday, May 8.

Procedural changes for golfers include one player per cart, cups will be placed in the greens upside down, flagsticks are not to be touched, increased tee time spacing, 10-foot separation on the driving range and, maybe the most positive change, no rakes will be provided for bunkers.

Marshals will rake the bunkers, maintain the pace of play and remind golfers about social distancing.

“Edgewood’s top priority is the wellness of our guests and team members. To maintain a safe environment, we have implemented additional sanitizing procedures and new social distancing guidelines,” a press release said.

Other protocols in place include: sand and seed bottles removed from carts; no benches, sand stations or ball washers are on the course; pro shop to staff two registers and have credit card processors moved to the outer portions of the counter; plexiglass will be installed; on-course bathrooms will be available and will be sanitized every three hours; players must have a tee time to enter the resort; no caddies or self-service food and beverage are available; drinking fountains are off; no ice chests are allowed in carts and there will be no snack bar phone on ninth tee.

Edgewood said golf and push carts will be sanitized before and after each round; rental clubs will be sanitized after use; Locker rooms sanitized once every four hours with guest contact areas in each sanitized after use; range balls will be disinfected after every pick and all high touch areas in the pro shop will all be cleaned regularly.