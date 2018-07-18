Edgewood Lodge wins top travel ranking

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe has been ranked No. 1 in the Top 15 Continental U.S. Resort Hotels and the Top 10 West Resort Hotels categories in the 2018 Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards, honoring the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by its readers.

Opened a year ago the Lodge added a valuable amenity to the 235-acre lakefront property which is located in Douglas County's portion of the Lake Tahoe Basin.

"The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe was envisioned and designed in the tradition of the great national park lodges of the West that are known for blending and combining the wonder of their surroundings to create an experience that guests never forget." said Corinna Osborne, Edgewood Tahoe general manager. "To be selected in our first year by discerning travelers for this distinctive honor validates that we are delivering on that vision for a truly remarkable guest experience. This accolade is also a testament to the dedication of our entire team of hospitality professionals. We strive for the highest level of genuine service and engagement to ensure that our guests feel at home the moment they enter the resort and can decompress lakeside from their everyday life."

The LEED-Silver certified Lodge opened in June 2017 with 154 luxury guest rooms and suites, a spa and salon, a 200-seat restaurant, a number indoor and outdoor meeting and special event venues and shopping.

The Lake Tahoe resort hotel is the realization of long held plans for the site.