Economic development board approves Bently work

On Wednesday, an application for the Bently Heritage work was approved by the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development board for tax incentives on a project that will create six new jobs and provide $4.27 million in capital investment.

The site of the old Minden Mill and the Butter Manufacturing Plant has been under renovation since 2016 when Christopher Bently announced he was converting the site to distillery.

The company's products include premium spirits such as whiskey, gin, and vodka from locally grown grains, and botanicals, according to the state. The company grows and harvests winter rye, wheat, and barley, which is malted in-house on the company's malting floor.

"I am very excited by the sustained economic momentum of Nevada's economy," Gov. Brian Sandoval said. "In May of 2018, claims for unemployment insurance were the lowest in nearly 20 years. I am grateful for the all employers who continue to bet on the future of our state and I am particularly pleased to see the investments being made in rural counties this GOED board meeting."

Much of the Bently project's development budget has been dedicated to restoring the mill, which has been vacant for decades. The butter factory served as the offices of Bently Nevada for many years.

Restoring the buildings, which appear on the National List of Historic Places was included in both the Valley Vision Plan and Minden's Plan for Prosperity.

"From urban to rural areas, from increased workforce participation to higher wages, Nevada's economic growth has a real human impact, which is being felt in communities across the state," said Economic Development Executive Director Paul Anderson.