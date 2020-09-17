Echo Summit closure detours traffic through Alpine

The closure of Echo Summit early Friday morning will increase traffic through Alpine County as motorists detour through Hope Valley and over Carson Pass.

The California Department of Transportation reminded motorists that a full closure of Highway 50 is scheduled to start 3 a.m. Friday and continue through Oct. 2.

The $14.1 million project will install seven 96-foot bridge girders to replace the bridge, which was built in 1939, with one that meets current seismic and safety standards.

Construction on this project started in May 2019 and is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Requests for permits for regular commuters over Echo Summit to use Johnson Pass Road as a detour around the work site during the closure must be submitted in person daily through Friday between 9 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. at Caltrans’ Meyers Maintenance Station, 2243 Cornelian Drive.

Proof of residency or business purposes will be required to receive a pass. Online applications are no longer being accepted. Motorists are advised that trailers are not allowed on Johnson Pass Road during the closure period and that vehicles are limited to 25 feet and 8,000 pounds.

A signed detour route will be available using State Highways 89, 88, 49 and 16. The detour adds about 35 miles (45 minutes) each way from South Lake to Sacramento.

For more information on the project, visit Way2.Tahoe.com on Twitter @way2Tahoe or on Facebook/Way2Tahoe.