Eastside Memorial hosts seminars in August, September
Staff Reports
Eastside Memorial is hosting free seminars having conversations with potential survivors on wills, funeral and cremation services, cemetery arrangements and other topics related to death.
The seminars will be 1-2 p.m. Aug. 22 and Sept. 26 at the Eastside Memorial Chapel, 1600 Buckeye Road in Minden.
The sessions are sponsored by Eastside Memorial Funeral Home, Park & Crematory.
To reserve a spot, contact Family Service Counselor Nadia Sandova at 782-2215.