Easter Sunday Services

Valley Christian Fellowship,1681 Lucerne Street Minden, Sunday 10 a.m. with a special surprise for the children.

St. Gall Catholic Community, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville: 6 am sunrise, 8 am and 10:30 am. Easter egg hunt after 10:30 mass.

Calvary Chapel Carson Valley, 1004 Dresslerville Road, Gardnerville: 9 a.m

Coventry Cross Episcopal Church, 1631 Esmeralda Ave., Minden: 10 a.m.

High Sierra Fellowship: 10 a.m. Sunday at Douglas High School.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave., Gardnerville: 8 a.m. 11 a.m. traditional, 9:30 pray service, breakfast 8:30 and 10:30. Easter egg hunt 10:30 a.m.

Shadow Mountain Church, 1311 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville: 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Christ Presbyterian Church, 1528 Highway 395 no. 130, Gardnerville: 9:30 a.m.

Berean Bible Church, 1516 Highway 395, Gardnerville:

Crossroads Nazaren Church, 1788 Pinenut Road, Gardnerville: 10:15 a.m. special combined Easter service. Egg hunt for children through grade 6 following the service

Hilltop Community Church, 3588 Romans Road, Carson City: 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter egg hunt between the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.

Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1418 Industrial Way, Gardnerville: Easter sunrise 7 a.m. Traditional services 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Life Point Church, 1095 Stephanie Way, Minden: 3:30 p.m, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m Saturday and 8:30 a.m, 10 a.m, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. Sunday

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3597 North Sunridge Drive, Carson City: 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.