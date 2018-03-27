Easter happenings

Easter may be on April Fool's Day this year, but it's no joke that the big bunny will hop into the Valley with eggs and treats while dozens of area churches celebrate with services on Sunday.

Children can put their scavenging to the test at the following locations:

Carson Valley Active 20 30 Club hosts annual Easter Egg Hunt 1 p.m. Sunday at Lampe Park, Gardnerville. Three age groups; infant-3 years old, 4-7 and 8-11. Hunt starts at 1 p.m. so arrive early. Easter Bunny on hand. Baskets for two golden-eggs per age group. Information, Robbie, 209-256-1290.

Tails Easter Celebration and Pancake Brunch 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the park, Main Street Genoa. Pancake breakfast followed by egg hunt. Basket raffles per age. Face painting. Easter Bunny. Cost, $12 adutls, $8 children. Egg hunt, $6 per person. Tickets available at jaileevents.com Information, 782-2590 or mormonstation@park.nv.gov

1862 David Walley's Hot Spring Resort hosts Easter Egg Hunt 9:30-11:30 a.m. Sunday at the resort, 2001 Foothills Road, Genoa. Two age groups: 6 and under, 7- 12 year old. Meet the Easter Bunn./ Grand prize per age group for finding special eggs. Free. Information, 783-0788 or connect on Facebook.

Easter Sunday Services

Valley Christian Fellowship,1681 Lucerne Street Minden, Sunday 10 a.m. with a special surprise for the children.

St. Gall Catholic Community, 1343 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville: 6 am sunrise, 8 am and 10:30 am. Easter egg hunt after 10:30 mass.

Calvary Chapel Carson Valley, 1004 Dresslerville Road, Gardnerville: 9 a.m

Coventry Cross Episcopal Church, 1631 Esmeralda Ave., Minden: 10 a.m.

High Sierra Fellowship: 10 a.m. Sunday at Douglas High School.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 1480 Douglas Ave., Gardnerville: 8 a.m. 11 a.m. traditional, 9:30 pray service, breakfast 8:30 and 10:30. Easter egg hunt 10:30 a.m.

Shadow Mountain Church, 1311 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville: 9 a.m. and 10:45 a.m.

Christ Presbyterian Church, 1528 Highway 395 no. 130, Gardnerville: 9:30 a.m.

Berean Bible Church, 1516 Highway 395, Gardnerville:

Crossroads Nazaren Church, 1788 Pinenut Road, Gardnerville: 10:15 a.m. special combined Easter service. Egg hunt for children through grade 6 following the service

Hilltop Community Church, 3588 Romans Road, Carson City: 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Easter egg hunt between the 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.

Carson Valley United Methodist Church, 1418 Industrial Way, Gardnerville: Easter sunrise 7 a.m. Traditional services 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m.

Life Point Church, 1095 Stephanie Way, Minden: 3:30 p.m, 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m Saturday and 8:30 a.m, 10 a.m, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m. Sunday

Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 3597 North Sunridge Drive, Carson City: 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.