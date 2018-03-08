Easter care packages for troops

Local Gold Star mother Sally Wiley regularly sends care packages to American troops around the globe and to the United Service Organizations (USO) in Germany, which tends to the needs of sick and injured U. S. service members. She does so in loving memory of her son, Army Staff Sergeant Sean D. Diamond, who was killed in action while serving during Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2009.

The next round of care packages will be sent in time for Easter, and Wiley is accepting donations for a variety of goods to be included in the shipment. Requested items include: pre-packaged cookies, Pop Tarts, protein/granola/breakfast bars, popcorn packets, gum, candy bars, trail mix, dried fruit snacks, Vienna sausages, jerky, biscotti, Rice Krispy treats, Corn Nuts, oatmeal packets, individual packages of peanut butter and sunflower seeds, cider/hot chocolate/Kool-Aid packets, small games and patriotic items, Chap Stick, and toiletries.

Items for the Easter care packages should be delivered to Wiley's home, 1846 Crockett Lane in Gardnerville, by Monday, March 19. She will host a "packing party" to assemble the boxes at her home on Tuesday, March 20.

If you are interested in donating items or helping assemble packages, please contact Wiley at 775-783-9292 or via email at sallywiley1@gmail.com.

Read books, earn burgers

The Douglas County Library is partnering with In-N-Out Burger for the annual "Cover to Cover" reading program. Now through April 14, children ages 4-12 are invited to register at the library and log their reading. Children too young to read on their own may have a parent read to them.

Recommended Stories For You

For every five books read, participants will earn a certificate for a free hamburger or cheeseburger. Readers can earn up to three individual awards.

Both branches of the library are participating in the program. The Minden branch is located at 1625 Library Lane, and the Zephyr Cove branch is located at 233 Warrior Way. For more information, log onto http://www.douglas.lib.nv.us or call (775) 782-9841.

Upcoming events at the Elks' lodge

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks host Bingo next Friday, March 16. Doors open at 5 p.m. with warm ups starting at 6. Regular Bingo gets underway at 6:30 p.m.

The Elks' monthly $3 taco dinner will be held on Thursday, March 22 from 5-6:30 p.m. Tacos, beans, accompaniments, and dessert will be served.

The Tahoe/Douglas Elks' lodge is located at 1227 Kimmerling Road in the Gardnerville Ranchos.

Spring forward on Sunday

Remember to move clocks ahead one hour on Saturday night before heading to bed. Daylight Saving Time (DST) officially begins at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 11.

Technically, daylight isn't being "saved" during this time of year. Rather, it is being shifted. Sunrise on Saturday, March 10 will occur at 6:16 a.m. and adjust to 7:15 a.m. after DST starts on Sunday morning, March 11. Sunset on Saturday will be at 6:01 p.m. and move to 7:02 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, DST saves time and energy while also reducing traffic fatalities and crime. Those are all positive things, but I know it takes me a good week or so to adapt to the switch. It will be nice, though, to have the extra time in the evenings to ride bikes and take neighborhood walks.

Vernal equinox March 20

The first day of spring is right around the corner, marked by the Northern Hemisphere's vernal equinox on Tuesday, March 20.

On this day, the amount of daytime and nighttime are about equal. Daylight hours will continue to lengthen as we make our way for the summer solstice on June 21, which will be the longest day (with the most amount of daylight) of 2018.

So if you're feeling winter-weary, hang in there. Warmer days are ahead.

Amy Roby can be reached at ranchosroundup@hotmail.com.