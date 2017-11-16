East Valley resident named to planning commission

The only applicant to make the trip up to Lake Tahoe was named to the Douglas County Planning Commission on Thursday.

East Valley resident DeVere Henderson received a 5-0 vote from county commissioners.

The other three applicants will be kept in the file for consideration in January when planning commission appointments are done.

Commissioner Nancy McDermid said she expects there will be three empty seats on the planning commission.

Planning commissioners Margaret Pross and Jim Madsen's terms are up at the end of this year. While neither has said publically whether they will reapply, they've both been on the planning board for a long time.

A suggestion from McDermid to delay appointment of someone to replace Bryan Davis was rejected by the board.

County Manager Larry Werner said he is working on a procedure where applicants have an opportunity to speak to the board for 15 minutes each before the appointment.

Commissioner Steve Thaler said he felt that it was important to be able to talk to the applicants.

"Personally I would love to see us have the applicants come before us and have ability to have a dialogue with them," he said.

Commissioner Dave Nelson said he felt that applying that to Thursday's appointment would be changing the process in the middle and would be unfair to Henderson.

Henderson is a retired U.S Air Force squadron commander. He has resided in Gardnerville for almost seven years, though he has owned a condominium at Stateline since 2001.

"My goal in applying for this position is to help ensure that the Douglas County Master Plan is adhered to and that the plan is revised prudently as technologies and environmental factors evolve," he said in his letter to commissioners. "My priority is to maintain the quality of life all residents of Douglas County treasure."

Henderson will have an opportunity to participate in the planning commission's final approval of the 20-year master plan update at their December meeting.