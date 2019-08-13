East Fork working with state to enhance firefighting

The Nevada Division of Forestry and the East Fork Fire Protection District are working together on several fronts to provide enhanced fire protection within East Fork’s jurisdiction and within the region and State.

East Fork is hosting a seasonal crew of wildland firefighters at its Station 8 in the Sheridan area. The crew of four staffs an urban interface engine five days a week from Wednesday to Sunday. The crew is available to respond to wildland fires in the district and region.

In addition to the seasonal crew at Station 8, the Sheridan Volunteer Fire Department has been able to expand their membership with the addition of six new volunteers.

In the Topaz Ranch Estates and Topaz Lake area, East Fork provided 24-hour a day staffing for a new Type III Urban Interface Engine which belongs to the state. The new unit in housed at East Fork Fire Station 4 in the Topaz Ranch Estates.

While the new unit might painted in the Division of Forestry colors, but those staffing it are all East Fork personnel. The state was able to purchase three such vehicles and have placed the other two in other locations.

East Fork has been a part of the state’s wildland fire protection plan since its inception six years ago.

During the past six years, the district has saved more than $2 million in fire suppression thanks to its participation in the plan. Each year the district pays a fee to the State to participate. In return the State covers the majority of fire suppression costs and provides additional services without cost to the district for helicopters and hand crews.

District Chief Tod Carlini, who was part of the original group of chiefs who worked with the Division of Forestry to develop the program and most recently revised the fee structure, emphasized the importance of this program and the benefits of the cooperative relationship that they have with the Division of Forestry.

“There is no way that any agency can suppress and manage large wildland fires alone,” Carlini said. “The Nevada Division of Forestry is a key partner in our efforts and we welcome their participation.”

In addition to the fire suppression and associated suppression cost payments, East Fork also benefits from the state’s participation in fuels management, the future development of community wildland fire protection plans and the potential availability of future grants for fuels management projects.