East Fork unveils new brush truck

The East Fork Fire Protection District officially took delivery of a new Type III Urban Interface Model 34 Fire Truck. The new unit was purchased under a grant from FEMA and under the Assistance to Firefighters program.

The new unit is designed to fight fires in the wildland urban interface environment. The new apparatus is equipped with all the latest features and follows a specification designed by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The cost of the new unit was $360,000, of which the District had to contribute $36,000 at part of its 10 percent match money. Crews and staff have been busy over the past several months working to put the unit into service.

District Chief Tod Carlini, who authored the grant, stated, "This is the first new factory built apparatus of its type that the District has purchased in over 15 years. We are very fortunate to have received this grant."

The District opted to build its own Type III apparatus several years ago and mostly with volunteer labor and expertise. An effort which won recognition as a runner-up for the Cashman Good Government Award sponsored by the Nevada Taxpayers Association.

The new unit features a 500 GPM Pump, Class A foam system, crew seating for four firefighters, and is four wheel-drive.

The new unit will be stationed at Fire Station 12 on North Sunridge Drive in the northern part of the East Fork Fire Protection District.