East Fork responds to Carson City crash that hospitalizes five people

A car drove into the Sportsman's Warehouse in Carson City on Friday.

Mike Rodgick/Special to the Nevada Appeal

Two East Fork ambulances responded to Carson City on Friday morning after a silver sedan ran into the side of the Sportsman’s Warehouse.

The collision occurred around 11 a.m. with initial reports of five people injured, with at least two severely.

Two ambulance helicopters landed on Stewart Street, which was closed during the incident, to transport the most seriously injured.

“Pretty serious devastation in there,” said Carson City Fire Chief Sean Slamon.

Sheriff Ken Furlong said a car he described as compact ended up all the way down the store’s central aisle and up against the west wall of the building.

Furlong said it appears the male driver was westbound in front of DMV, went through the Stewart Street intersection, over the cub, across the parking lot then in between the carrier posts designed to protect the store and into the Sportsman’s Warehouse at the Carson Mall.

Furlong said it’s possible the driver suffered a medical emergency but he said he didn’t have any confirmation of that and it wasn’t known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

None of the injured were employees of the store and Furlong said there was minimal damage to the store since the car went down the main aisle.

No names of the victims were available yet.