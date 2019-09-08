East Fork responds to California wildfires

An East Fork battalion chief is one of 660 firefighters assigned to the Walker Fire burning near Doyle, Calif., which has grown to nearly 60 square miles since it started on Wednesday.

Burning 11 miles east of Taylorsville, evacuations have been ordered for the area as tanker aircraft try to douse it.

On Saturday night, an East Fork brush engine joined with four other Sierra Front departments to battle the 400-acre Swedes Fire burning near Oroville, Calif. That fire started Saturday afternoon and has claimed two structures, according to the Butte County Fire Department.

Four East Fork firefighters accompanied the brush engine, which was a task force of five. They could be on the fire for up to two weeks, Battalion Chief Scott Fraser said Sunday morning.

Two wildfires reported on Friday evening near the northern Douglas County line in the Pine Nuts were reported contained or controlled.

The Williams Fire was a single tree near Sunrise Pass Road while the Como Fire was contained at 4.26 acres.

East Fork firefighters responded to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office main jail 4:45 a.m. Sunday for a report of smoke in the kitchen.

The smoke came from burned electrical wiring in the hood fan system. No damage was done and no injuries were reported.

East Fork firefightrs, Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies and members of the Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team were dispatched to the Pine Nut Mountains for a report of an off-road vehicle crash 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Fraser said the 61-year-old driver of the vehicle was trying to walk out, but had run out of water and needed help.

The man was located with the help of Care Flight helicopter and after being examined, was given a ride home.