East Fork reports a clean audit

The East Fork Fire Protection District, in its third year standing on its own, received a clean audit report from its independent auditors for the fiscal year of 2018-19.

Under Nevada Revised Statue 354.624, government entities are required to submit an annual audit of its financial statements which must be presented in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States and audited by independent certified public accountants. The professional accounting firm of Sciarani and Co., who specialize in local government auditing, prepared and presented the audit to the board on Dec. 17. In the audit presentation, it was identified that all funds are being used expressly for the purposes for which that they were created and that they were administered in accordance with the accounting principles. There were no audit violations or findings.

The auditing firm noted that there has been a significant increased interest in the internal control systems of governmental entities in response to public perception that weaknesses are leading to inefficient and/or inappropriate use of public funds. This resulted in changes in the way auditors’ must assess and report on an auditee’s internal control system. The Governmental Auditing Standards, published by the comptroller general, require audits of financial statements to now include a more in-depth assessment and report of internal accounting controls. In 2014, they issued standards for internal control in the federal government (“Green Book”) which audit standards now refer to as a basis for local government entities to use in establishing their own internal control systems.

Consequently, local governments can expect to see more scrutiny placed on their control systems as the standards evolve and are implemented. During the past audit period, the district’s administration performed a self-evaluation study of existing controls and made public presentations of those controls to the district board. The administration devoted additional time to review the Nevada Revised Statues and developed time lines to address critical requirements under the law.

District Chief Tod Carlini complimented the districts’ administrative staff for their efforts in managing the districts’ finances and accounting. The standalone audit is very transparent and follows the three primary funds under the district’s authority. The district fire chief officially serves as the chief financial officer (CFO) of the district.

“We have a great team of dedicated employees who work exceptionally hard accounting for public funds and make sure our financial management is front and center with all the other responsibilities we have,” Carlini said.

The audit is available for viewing on the district’s website at eastforkfire.org.