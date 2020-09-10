East Fork Professional Firefighters host barbecue

East Fork Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 3726 invites all active and retired Douglas County IAFF brothers and sisters to a free barbeque picnic party, Saturday. The picnic will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lampe Park.

“We like to use this opportunity each year to connect with those in our area,” Paul Azevedo, association president said. “Last year we had the chance to meet with over 125 brothers and sisters. While the event may look a little different this year, we still want to take this opportunity to meet safely with our brothers and sisters in Douglas County.”

Masks will be required for those in attendance to comply with state mandates. The event will spread out over Lampe Park with extra tables and chairs to accommodate best practices for social distancing. Food and drinks will be distributed by servers to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19.

RSVP for the event today by sending an email to events@eastforkfire.com. If anyone is in need of transportation to and from the event send a message to coordinate a pickup.