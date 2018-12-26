East Fork Justice Tom Perkins hangs up robe

"Let's not waste a perfectly good crisis," East Fork Justice of the Peace Tom Perkins said to one defendant.

Retiring this year after 10 years on the justice court bench, Perkins is no stranger to crisis over the past 40 years, working pretty much every job as an attorney.

District Judge Tom Gregory said he remembered when Perkins literally offered him the shirt off his back as a gift when he ended his clerkship.

"He began his career as a public defender in many cases in Northern Nevada that were of the most heinous and grievous nature," Gregory said. "Would you want to do that? This man not only did it, but did it extremely well. He has a fabulous reputation. He easily could have gone into private practice and made total bank."

Gregory pointed out that the East Fork Justice Court is one of the busiest in the state with 2,000 cases filed and a disposition rate of more than 90 percent. Perkins also handled 7,000 traffic tickets during the same year.

"Given our population, if he wants another justice of the peace, all he has to do is ask," Gregory said. "This man has instead chosen to work tirelessly without making the request."

Recommended Stories For You

Perkins has practiced law in Douglas County since 1983, and lived here almost 30 years. Perkins resides in Minden with his wife, Ellen. They have five daughters.

Perkins attended high school in Tonopah and Sparks. He graduated from the University of Nevada, Reno, and the University of Denver College of Law.