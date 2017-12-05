East Fork headed to California fire

An East Fork Fire District crew is on its way to Southern California to aid in the fight against the 31,000-acre Thomas fire burning in Ventura County.

The fire is burning out of control and multiple structures are reportedly on fire, according to the Ventura County emergency web site.

East Fork Deputy Chief Dave Fogerson said the district received the request at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday. The crew departed at about 6:30 a.m.

He said 8,000 homes had been evacuated.

East Fork Brush 10 staffed by Capt. Paul Azevedo, Engineer Kevin Repan, Firefighter-Paramedic Adam Wennhold and Firefighter-Paramedic Aaron Leising responded to the fire.

"They will form up with a strike team with four other engines from the Lake Tahoe Basin for work at the fire," Fogerson said. "Multiple other large fires are reported in Southern California due to a Santa Anna winds. California is still looking for additional fire engines to assist."

Recommended Stories For You

According to Ventura County, there are 500 firefighters on scene as of this morning.

There are approximately 100 Sheriff's Office personnel, as well as law enforcement officers from the Santa Paula Police Department, Ventura Police Department and The County of Ventura, City of Santa Paula and City of Ventura have all proclaimed a local emergency.

"Just a reminder that while we are out of season, our friends that help us during the summer months are not yet," Fogerson said.