East Fork Gallery hosts Christmas reception

Between the Christmas kickoffs happening in Garnderville, Minden and Genoa, Douglas County is in for a busy weekend finalizing Saturday with the annual parade of lights through Gardnerville and Minden.

The East Fork Gallery is hosting their own kickoff with a Christmas reception 11 a.m.- 4 p.m Saturday.

During the reception participants can enjoy food and wine and mingle with local artists including Alice Norton, Janice Powell, Margie Leslie, Frank Williams and more.

Art work is on sale as well as a large array of hand-crafted Christmas decor, pottery, jewelry, greeting cards and more.

"We hope the town will come take a break from the festivities and join us for our Christmas reception," said Ruthann Wagner, artist and East Fork Gallery member. "It's a chance to meet the artists and to shop for one of a kind gifts and art."

East Fork Gallery is located at 1503 Highway 395 Suit K, Gardnerville. For more information, 782-7629 or http://www.eastforkgallery.com